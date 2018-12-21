EPS for TowneBank (TOWN) Expected At $0.55; Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.27, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 73 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 56 sold and reduced positions in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 73.49 million shares, up from 71.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northwest Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 49 Increased: 53 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report $0.55 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 48.65% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. TOWN’s profit would be $39.37 million giving it 10.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, TowneBank’s analysts see 1.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 165,951 shares traded or 33.32% up from the average. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) has declined 21.47% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWN News: 30/05/2018 – James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon at Lake Worth Towne Crossing; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names CEO G. Robert Aston Jr. as Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 TowneBank Announces Appointment of Corporate Management Group; 25/04/2018 – TOWNE BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $76.34 MLN COMPARED TO $60.28 MLN AT MARCH 31, 201; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names William Littreal SVP and CFO; 25/04/2018 – Towne Bank 1Q Net $2.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TowneBank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWN); 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 23/05/2018 – TOWNEBANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.16 FROM $0.14; EST. $0.15

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Northwest Bancshares declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LegacyTexas Financial (LTXB) Unveils Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Bancshares buys Donegal Financial Services for $85M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for 128,381 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 413,569 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.65% invested in the company for 73,625 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. St Germain D J Co Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,701 shares.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Analysts await Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.22 per share. NWBI’s profit will be $27.89 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Northwest Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 2,816 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) has risen 2.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition

