Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) (COL) by 337.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc bought 100,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 130,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.32M, up from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 877.52% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Adj EPS $1.81; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Don’t Appear to Have Complied With Applicable Company Policy; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 1,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.21M, down from 162,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $150.67. About 62.50M shares traded or 56.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Inv Services has 3.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Finance Security Inc has invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,934 shares. Bellecapital Int holds 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,666 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.51% or 18,653 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Lc has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 43,254 are held by Selway Asset Mgmt. Spc accumulated 9,252 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Burns J W And Ny has 108,169 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 28,542 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace And White Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Wace Llp has 64,057 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Limited Co has 4.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson Mcclain holds 42,564 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, April 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Long-Term Buy” rating on Thursday, October 27 by Hilliard Lyons.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $551.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,157 shares to 80,174 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) on Tuesday, September 5 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets initiated Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) rating on Thursday, January 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $98 target. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the shares of COL in report on Wednesday, September 6 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Tuesday, August 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 20 report. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity.

