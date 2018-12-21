Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry (CBRL) by 91.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 61,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, down from 66,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $161.76. About 401,956 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 10.11% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 17,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 355,138 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.40M, up from 337,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.19M shares traded or 48.17% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 12.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 2,240 shares to 168,953 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 75,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,750 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equity Commonwealth had 13 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of EQC in report on Friday, February 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 14. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, May 8. On Monday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, September 18.

More notable recent Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Cracker Barrel Old Country Store At $140, Earn 9.2% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on March 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises EPS View – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) Is Undervalued, Maxim Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) CEO Sandy Cochran on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CBRL shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc invested in 8,865 shares. Amp Cap invested in 3,000 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 0.01% or 7,734 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon accumulated 427,805 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 138 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.79% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 206 shares stake. Vanguard Grp owns 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2.22 million shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 2,000 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 21,891 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,800 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 2,347 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,355 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Among 14 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cracker Barrel had 44 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Tuesday, January 26 to “Buy” rating. Suntrust Robinson upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report. Maxim Group maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 8 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Neutral”. Argus Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Thursday, December 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 30 by Telsey Advisory Group. Maxim Group downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 28 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, September 14. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 22 report.