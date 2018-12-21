Estabrook Capital Management increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 0.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 39 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock rose 3.59%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 10,196 shares with $455.46M value, up from 10,157 last quarter. Sanofi now has $106.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 976,808 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 29/03/2018 – REG-Previously announced Tender Offers by Sanofi to acquire Ablynx will commence on April 4, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ping An Group partners with Sanofi, facilitating the “Healthy China” initiative with smart healthcare; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi’s Board of Directors Proposes Appointment of Emmanuel Babeau as New Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 14.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 1,216 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 7,093 shares with $2.64M value, down from 8,309 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $172.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $304.59. About 4.50M shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv reported 2.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth holds 2.23% or 19,165 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & reported 233 shares stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.59% or 7.57M shares. Virtu Lc invested in 0.03% or 23,967 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc accumulated 9,648 shares. Capstone Inv Lc owns 194 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.75% or 82,019 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd has 1.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,400 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 6,299 shares to 44,952 valued at $3.51M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust stake by 35,496 shares and now owns 38,968 shares. Vanguard Charlotte Dds (BNDX) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 EPS, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 26 by Tigress Financial. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 25 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733. Shares for $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Boeing Going Down With The Market? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer-Boeing transaction hits more turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sanofi had 6 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 8. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 24. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, August 10 to “Buy”.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 25 shares to 1,600 valued at $449.63M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 500 shares and now owns 7,327 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dengvaxia vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi to transfer U.S. listing to Nasdaq on January 2, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Sanofi to move listing from NYSE to Nasdaq – MarketWatch” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanofi to exclusively supply active ingredient of avanafil to Vivus; shares up 15% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mylan (MYL) Announces Sanofi’s (SNY) Formulation Patents on Multibillion-Dollar Lantus are Invalidated by US Patent and Trademark Office via IPR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.