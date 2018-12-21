Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 76 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 61 reduced and sold their holdings in Calamp Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 27.81 million shares, up from 26.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Calamp Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 46 Increased: 48 New Position: 28.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 2.28% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 234,400 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 464,889 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 411,034 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 1.91% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 526,390 shares.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 50,287 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has declined 23.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP CORP – EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASES WITH CASH ON HAND; 23/04/2018 – Quadro Vehicles S.A. Taps LoJack Italia for Advanced Connected Vehicle Technology and Security; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.24 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 186.62 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CalAmp (CAMP) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SaaS Strength Couldn’t Save CalAmp This Time – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CalAmp Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 20, 2018 : NKE, CTAS, CAMP – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold ELS shares while 91 reduced holdings.

