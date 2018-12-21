Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 35,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,857 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98M, down from 67,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 9.71M shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (PRI) by 6.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.44M, down from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Primerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 190,718 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. Shares for $130,480 were sold by Kelly William A. on Monday, July 16. Schneider Peter W. sold $365,340 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Friday, August 31. $38,362 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was sold by BENSON P GEORGE. Another trade for 1,846 shares valued at $229,848 was sold by Yastine Barbara A.. Pitts Gregory C. also sold $315,108 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares. Williams Glenn J. also sold $361,883 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) on Tuesday, August 28.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 15 investors sold PRI shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.38 million shares or 0.54% more from 39.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 0.08% or 74,182 shares. Bb&T invested in 4,054 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc reported 16,357 shares. Evanston Inc Dba Evanston Advsr accumulated 36,809 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Llc reported 937,310 shares stake. 172,305 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,484 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.02% or 3,128 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 19 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Cibc Incorporated holds 0% or 7,893 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Company reported 3,956 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.58 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58 million and $457.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 2,291 shares to 58,873 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 37,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT).

Among 8 analysts covering Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Primerica Inc. had 22 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, July 13. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) rating on Friday, June 23. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $8300 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 20 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Monday, August 17. William Blair initiated the shares of PRI in report on Friday, January 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wood on Monday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 11.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 47,687 shares to 617,418 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,907 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 14,695 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Ltd. Howland Management Limited Liability owns 4,498 shares. Lynch Assocs In holds 0.67% or 32,709 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Llc holds 26,637 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 13,986 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Company reported 34,830 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 67 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,698 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Holderness Invests Commerce reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 11.01 million shares. 33,906 were reported by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eagle Asset Management accumulated 1.85 million shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, December 19. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7800 target in Thursday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, November 6. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, April 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 3 by Berenberg. On Friday, November 17 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

