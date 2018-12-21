Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased Primerica Inc. (PRI) stake by 6.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 2,536 shares as Primerica Inc. (PRI)’s stock declined 17.15%. The Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors holds 36,809 shares with $4.44 million value, down from 39,345 last quarter. Primerica Inc. now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 227,156 shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 1.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) had an increase of 6.51% in short interest. TRHC’s SI was 1.51 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.51% from 1.42 million shares previously. With 353,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s short sellers to cover TRHC’s short positions. The SI to Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc’s float is 9.07%. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 191,335 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 152.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 16/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Exhibit and Present at APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 16/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis is Exclusive Provider of In-Home Medication Reminder Device for PACE Organizations; 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $28M-$32M; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $185M-$195M; 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q EPS 55c

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 15 investors sold PRI shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.38 million shares or 0.54% more from 39.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,597 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 1.37 million shares. Pitcairn reported 3,335 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Evanston Investments Dba Evanston has invested 0.97% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Vanguard Incorporated owns 4.95 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 0% stake. Quantum Nj has 5.74% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 172,826 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 4,879 shares in its portfolio. 206,869 were accumulated by Walthausen & Llc. Gator Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,027 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com has 272,077 shares. Academy Management Tx owns 67,046 shares. 74,279 are owned by Sei Investments.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors increased Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) stake by 8,362 shares to 79,794 valued at $3.36M in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 59,938 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $3.44 million activity. Kelly William A. had sold 1,250 shares worth $147,785. BENSON P GEORGE sold $38,362 worth of stock or 311 shares. 2,000 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) shares with value of $226,060 were sold by Rand Alison S.. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider Williams Glenn J. sold $361,883. 1,846 shares were sold by Yastine Barbara A., worth $229,848. The insider Schneider Peter W. sold 2,000 shares worth $239,596. On Wednesday, September 5 Pitts Gregory C. sold $299,465 worth of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 2,449 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.6 per share. PRI’s profit will be $81.59M for 12.65 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.55% negative EPS growth.