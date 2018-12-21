First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 31,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 268,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.73M, down from 300,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 48.22 million shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 5,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,616 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, down from 54,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 4.34 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, January 6 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, May 1 report. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, October 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 21 by BNP Paribas. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, November 2 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider HICKEY DENNIS J sold $7.89 million. The insider Marsili Daniel B sold 19,500 shares worth $1.28M. On Monday, August 13 the insider Shotts Philip G. sold $1.11M. JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were sold by MOISON FRANCK J, worth $978,572.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,023 shares to 21,569 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 28,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc reported 8,000 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 51,818 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 388,148 shares. First Mercantile invested in 0.57% or 43,510 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd owns 85,528 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 4.79 million are held by Franklin Resources Inc. Independent Invsts owns 46,800 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 13,896 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank reported 188,722 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 670 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Eqis has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,510 shares. Curbstone Finance Management holds 0.29% or 16,670 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.14 million for 20.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,951 shares. 4,256 were reported by Karpus Mgmt. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.14 million shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. First Foundation invested in 7.83% or 1.24M shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Com reported 5.13 million shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 589,881 shares or 8.98% of its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.98% or 2.47M shares. Ashford Cap Management reported 15,761 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,752 shares. Exchange Management reported 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Services Automobile Association holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.55 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.34% or 8,151 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 1.10M shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Hm Ltd invested in 1.55% or 17,693 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $4.06 million worth of stock was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.80 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.