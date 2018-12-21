Everence Capital Management Decreased Its Flowserve Ord (FLS) Position; Splunk (SPLK) Shorts Increased By 9.59%

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased Flowserve Ord (FLS) stake by 71.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 17,080 shares as Flowserve Ord (FLS)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Everence Capital Management Inc holds 6,920 shares with $378,000 value, down from 24,000 last quarter. Flowserve Ord now has $5.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.96M shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 4.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) had an increase of 9.59% in short interest. SPLK’s SI was 8.34M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.59% from 7.61 million shares previously. With 2.64M avg volume, 3 days are for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s short sellers to cover SPLK’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 200 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve hosts analyst day, reiterates guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Asset Fund 3rd Quarter Shareholder Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve Announces 2018 Analyst Day – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve -4% as Q1 bookings, backlog slip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Flowserve had 12 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 8 report. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Sell” on Thursday, October 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, November 12. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, December 18. Northcoast upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold FLS shares while 127 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 6.15% less from 138.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Inv Management reported 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 84,052 shares. 14.12 million are owned by Edgepoint Investment Gru. Northern Trust holds 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 32,432 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 83 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Asset Mngmt holds 8,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 1,943 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 20,228 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. FLS’s profit will be $74.59M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk: Catching Fire Again – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings to Benefit From Portfolio Strength – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk Marks 4 Straight Years of Beating Guidance – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Splunk Stock Jumped 11.9% in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $19.32 million activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider SULLIVAN GODFREY sold $912,100. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider St. Ledger Susan sold $5.09 million. $372,151 worth of stock was sold by Morgan Scott on Monday, December 10. 19,100 shares were sold by Tully Timothy, worth $2.40M on Tuesday, September 11. $1.34M worth of stock was sold by STEIN LEONARD R on Tuesday, September 11. Carges Mark T sold $458,810 worth of stock or 4,171 shares. 11,883 shares were sold by Merritt Douglas, worth $1.27M.

Among 16 analysts covering Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Splunk had 17 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 30. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, November 6 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform”.