Everipedia (IQ) rose 14.96% in 24 hours

It was good day for Everipedia (IQ), as it jumped by $0.000388 or 14.96%, touching $0.002982. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Everipedia (IQ) is looking for the $0.0032802 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00739831763807978. The highest price was $0.002998 and lowest of $0.002593 for December 20-21. The open was $0.002594. It last traded at Bitfinex exchange. Aproximately 240,198 IQ worth $663 was traded.

For a month, Everipedia (IQ) tokens went down -22.71% from $0.003858 for coin. For 100 days IQ is down -64.53% from $0.008407. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/07/2018. The Crypto IQ has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.