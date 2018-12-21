Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.18 million, up from 68,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 668,255 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 82.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 323,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 715,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.17 million, up from 391,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 9.40M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets; 20/03/2018 – Truveris Appoints Sally Welborn, former head of Walmart Global Benefits to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 09/05/2018 – South Africa’s Naspers sells Flipkart stake to Walmart for $2.2 bln; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 23/03/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: Masked robbers lead police on chase after breaking into a Walmart in NW Harris Co. Officers looking; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Agreement Would Expire Upon Consummation of an IPO –Filing; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $942.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 178,169 shares to 426,834 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 89,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,013 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $487,459 activity.

Among 16 analysts covering Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Extra Space Storage Inc. had 62 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 2. Jefferies maintained Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) on Wednesday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) rating on Tuesday, August 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 3 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Monday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.1% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Creative Planning accumulated 6,109 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,925 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 87,937 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 13,726 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc reported 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Security Bancshares Of So Dak stated it has 13,310 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 25,750 shares stake. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 1.94M shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 19,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 320 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,756 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 18,977 shares.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dallas storage company debuts its disruptive model in Phoenix – Phoenix Business Journal” on June 11, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Avon, Broadcom, CDW, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Starbucks, Twitter, Under Armour, Windstream and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 03, 2017. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Real Estate Stocks Still Worth Buying as Interest Rates Rise – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.34% Yield (EXR) – Forbes Now” with publication date: February 01, 2017.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 48 selling transactions for $5.10 billion activity. WALTON ALICE L had sold 1.28M shares worth $121.47M. Furner John R. sold $904,964 worth of stock. Canney Jacqueline P also sold $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Friday, August 31. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 6. WALTON JIM C had sold 531,360 shares worth $50.60 million on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, August 30 Biggs M. Brett sold $1.77M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 18,421 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “A Closer Look At Walmart’s Valuation – Forbes” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Despite US Scrutiny, Little Relief Seen For Drayage Carriers On Fees, Congestion At Ports – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Walmart Stock Faces Pressure, But Itâ€™s Premature to Panic – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Automation revolution… Walmart testing ‘Flippy’ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: Shopping Season Off To A Good Start As U.S. Consumers Look To Spend – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 175 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Susquehanna. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 16 report. Gordon Haskett initiated the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19 with “Sell”. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, January 25 with “Market Perform” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 18 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17.