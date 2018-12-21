Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 89.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 28.72M shares traded or 102.16% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 79,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The hedge fund held 269,764 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.87 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 4,150 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.62 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 2 with “Market Perform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 5 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 18 by Argus Research. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $91 target. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of XOM in report on Monday, December 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 6.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Shares for $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N on Wednesday, November 28. Corson Bradley W also sold $1.26 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, September 19. Wojnar Theodore J Jr had sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. Spellings James M Jr sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. Verity John R sold $1.22M worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $592.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EUDG) by 211,561 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $28.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 31,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Riding Guyana Oil Boom Higher – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ExxonMobil: Going Drilling On Wall Street? – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Exxon Mobil Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Is At A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price Michael F has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Suntrust Banks invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.35M are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne invested in 0.99% or 35,868 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.12% or 198,712 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur Co has 1.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New Jersey-based Princeton Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Financial Engines Advisors Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 13,040 shares. Boston Research And Mgmt Incorporated holds 51,046 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 78,711 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 16,675 shares. 788,321 were reported by Utah Retirement. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 622,081 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 190,804 are owned by Confluence Investment Management Ltd Co.

Among 11 analysts covering Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Yandex N.V. had 30 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Zacks downgraded the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Monday, June 18 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 29. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 14 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 26. The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) rating on Thursday, April 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $4500 target.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $6.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 839,705 shares to 540,295 shares, valued at $88.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 471,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,590 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “6 Top International Stocks for Investors to Watch – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Yandex (YNDX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Yandex N.V. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yandex +3.8% as Jefferies restarts at Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex (YNDX) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.