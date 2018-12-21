Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 16.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.48M, down from 104,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.54. About 1.31M shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 17,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,995 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.56 million, up from 165,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 21.59 million shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NYSE:WFC) by 59,700 shares to 422,206 shares, valued at $22.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Regions Fin accumulated 295,948 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com owns 3,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated stated it has 9,348 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability Com holds 0.81% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 220,014 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 47,000 shares. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 0.11% or 4,116 shares. M Inc holds 4,259 shares. Moller Fin Svcs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Westwood Mngmt Il reported 3,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth LP accumulated 0.14% or 18,208 shares. Savant Capital Lc stated it has 1,503 shares. 3,965 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fin. Burt Wealth Advsr has 101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc Incorporated owns 232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.55M for 20.93 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 2.34M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 150,706 were reported by Middleton Company Inc Ma. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 31,948 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Provise Mgmt Group Llc invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wms Limited Liability Company has 142,156 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Benedict Advsr reported 31,364 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested in 114,913 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.92% or 246,747 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.13% or 1.70M shares. Comm State Bank reported 1.51 million shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Golub Group Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,377 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grace & White Inc Ny owns 43,427 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Kistler has 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,984 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Verity John R also sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. Hansen Neil A sold 2,798 shares worth $214,914. The insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 4,200 shares to 8,045 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,752 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).