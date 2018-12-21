Swedbank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 110.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 343,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 653,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $130.26M, up from 309,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 408,911 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) by 17.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,982 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85M, down from 33,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 724,105 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 4,897 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 0.04% or 506,999 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 10,285 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 448,925 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) accumulated 1.10 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) invested in 0% or 7 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 11,378 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Victory Cap holds 23,934 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Inc invested in 2,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.06% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 80,572 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 97,697 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,042 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp. Ajo LP holds 0.2% or 212,015 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 33,248 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 83,251 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Limited Liability.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 143,048 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $276.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 62,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $10.49 million activity. 44 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $7,419 on Friday, November 23. Dreyer Michael L had sold 5,679 shares worth $1.04 million. $433,427 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Chadwick Jonathan. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider BEVIER DEBORAH L sold $460,375. Rogers Scot Frazier had sold 2,512 shares worth $429,594. 857 shares were sold by Kearny Ryan C., worth $147,284.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 7.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $125.62 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.