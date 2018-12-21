Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 4.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 20,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82M, up from 414,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 112.59M shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 23/04/2018 – Mark Tague: According to Reuters, Bank of America has spent $1 billion on digital banking over the past six year. …; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 41.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.33M, down from 55,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 60,593 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – US News: U.S. Congressional Panels Probe Whether Russia Got Facebook Data; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 16/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to give evidence to the European Parliament, the Parliament’s; 04/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Facebook now says as many as 87 million users had their data accessed by Cambridge Analytica. $FB; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,684 shares to 162,978 shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 30,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,986 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 88,651 were accumulated by Athena Capital Lc. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 18,825 shares. The Washington-based Madrona Financial Ser Ltd has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Star Invest Mgmt accumulated 120,884 shares. Stearns Fincl owns 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 45,581 shares. Hudock Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 20,287 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 54,554 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associate LP owns 3.72% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 80.44M shares. Menlo Lc invested in 3.5% or 175,860 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company accumulated 26.35 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank Tru invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 337,444 shares. Pl Advsr Lc has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Woodstock reported 150,780 shares stake. 62,169 are held by Glacier Peak Capital Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. One Cap Mngmt Limited reported 25,319 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 79,644 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64,385 shares or 5.21% of the stock. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd owns 150,000 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc accumulated 1.80M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,000 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) invested in 248,622 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,977 shares. Moreover, Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Company has 2.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,743 shares. 895,148 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd New York has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,649 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability invested in 949,344 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 243,501 shares.

