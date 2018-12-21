Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased Seaspan Corp (SSW) stake by 16583.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired 38.46 million shares as Seaspan Corp (SSW)’s stock rose 3.67%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 38.69 million shares with $321.54M value, up from 231,922 last quarter. Seaspan Corp now has $1.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 954,624 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 60.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to to Acquire the 89% of Greater China Intermodal Investments It Doesn’t Own; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China lntermodal Investments LLC; 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN PACT W/ CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN:FAIRFAX TO INVEST ADDED $250M IN 5.5% DEBS & WARRANTS

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) had a decrease of 3.48% in short interest. VICR’s SI was 3.02 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.48% from 3.13M shares previously. With 247,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)’s short sellers to cover VICR’s short positions. The SI to Vicor Corporation’s float is 16.97%. The stock decreased 7.94% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 569,926 shares traded or 51.75% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $4.38 million activity. The insider Nagel Richard J Jr sold $731,088. JEFFERY JOSEPH A had sold 20,080 shares worth $1.17M. KELLEHER BARRY had sold 2,540 shares worth $102,342 on Friday, November 2. $140,000 worth of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) was sold by Morrison Kemble D. The insider Grava Nancy L sold 7,500 shares worth $450,000. HENDERSON H ALLEN sold $290,782 worth of stock. $119,180 worth of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) shares were sold by RUSSELL ROBERT F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 2.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold Vicor Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 12.25 million shares or 19.45% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors Inc, New York-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated reported 77,934 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Company has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 20,947 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 21,115 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 5,406 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Prelude Mgmt Limited Com owns 733 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citigroup Incorporated owns 10,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,726 shares. 5,162 were reported by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Schwab Charles Invest Management has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Gsa Prns Llp has 24,179 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

