Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 135,989 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.73M, down from 141,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 9.11 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 4,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 30,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 23.95 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. On Friday, August 24 TERUEL JAVIER G sold $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 166,666 shares. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $809,738 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 16,358 shares. 22,625 were accumulated by Legacy Prtn Incorporated. Alabama-based Mariner Wealth has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 0.18% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.87% or 443,848 shares. Jacobs & Ca has invested 1.64% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 42,724 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 350,819 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,708 shares. Moreover, Covington Inv has 1.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 61,179 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Co reported 8,148 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 419,987 shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,430 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.8% stake.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, March 13. The company was initiated on Monday, November 21 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, October 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Mizuho. BTIG Research maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 22. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $64 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 12. Zacks downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, September 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,853 shares to 104,691 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 71,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks Asks For A Raise – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Starbucks game’s top prize: 30 years of free coffee – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on November 28, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Starbucks Doubling Down On Delivery In The Face Of Competition In China – Forbes” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “SBUX Stock Has Run Too Far Too Fast and Needs to Cool down a Bit – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Trading Within 10% of an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Into Weakness, Citigroup Prepares To Report Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett to `substantially exit’ Home Capital investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evermay Wealth Limited Co holds 0.11% or 5,005 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York holds 772,889 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 48,666 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 65,500 shares stake. Paragon Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,551 shares. Fort Point Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,912 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 56,803 are owned by Quantbot L P. Edgestream Prns Lp owns 5,656 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 162 are held by Tradewinds Capital Management Llc. Gyroscope Mgmt Lc has 107,258 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,678 shares. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 38,162 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.8% or 10.86M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.70 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 2 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Renaissance Macro Securities LLC given on Sunday, July 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell” on Tuesday, September 13. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, November 10 to “Outperform” rating.