Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 98 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 56 sold and decreased their holdings in Ellie Mae Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 40.16 million shares, down from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 37 Increased: 66 New Position: 32.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 36.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 46,619 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock declined 22.44%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 80,413 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 127,032 last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $16.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video)

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 337,033 shares. Sylebra Hk Co Ltd owns 1.40 million shares or 8.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hmi Capital Llc has 5.81% invested in the company for 479,917 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 3.41% in the stock. Eminence Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.05 million shares.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It has a 67.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Analysts await Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ELLI’s profit will be $3.83 million for 139.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ellie Mae, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.42% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 15,590 shares to 38,074 valued at $5.37 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) stake by 4,784 shares and now owns 149,548 shares. Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 30. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform”.