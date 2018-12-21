Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 55.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 355,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78 million, down from 640,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 200,993 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 3.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ketoconazole Gel Versus Terconazole Cream for Vaginal Candidiasis; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effectiveness of Metronidazole Gel and Mobile SMS Reminders on Gingivitis in Orthodontic Patients; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Premieres the 2019 G70 at the New York International Auto Show; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mirvaso® Gel and Dysport® for Erythema and Flushing of Rosacea; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis

Fca Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 114.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,642 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $156.47. About 21.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold GEL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 86.72 million shares or 0.19% more from 86.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp has 251,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 1.59M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 822,630 shares. 145,938 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 0% or 47,776 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Co holds 0.1% or 285,000 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 1,500 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 2,012 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 725,784 shares. Moreover, Cadence Cap Lc has 0.3% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 366,893 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 3,709 shares. Avalon Ltd Com owns 12,499 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 67.65% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GEL’s profit will be $13.49M for 43.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.33% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partne by 45,500 shares to 250,500 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,015 activity.

Fca Corp, which manages about $377.83M and $261.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,892 shares to 9,551 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,100 were reported by Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.71M shares. Gibson Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tillar reported 9,746 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co has invested 0.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill And Associate holds 0.97% or 6,991 shares in its portfolio. 855,100 were reported by Primecap Management Ca. Clough Cap Prtn Limited Partnership owns 83,060 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling has invested 3.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 1.27M shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny has 35,790 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 1.03% or 67,733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 42.72 million shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miles Incorporated has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,597 shares. Everence Management Inc owns 4.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 106,140 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.