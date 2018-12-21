Federated Investors Inc decreased Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) stake by 3.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 28,821 shares as Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP)’s stock declined 4.59%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 753,249 shares with $14.75 million value, down from 782,070 last quarter. Horizon Pharma Plc now has $3.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 34.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had an increase of 35.62% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 2.28 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 35.62% from 1.68M shares previously. With 514,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 871,096 shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.00 million activity. CURTIS GEOFFREY M. also sold $204,361 worth of Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares. Walbert Timothy P sold $8.80M worth of stock or 408,347 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Horizon Pharma had 5 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, June 27 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Monday, August 6 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) rating on Friday, August 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $24 target. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. Jefferies maintained Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HZNP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 134.96 million shares or 3.48% more from 130.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks holds 0.04% or 87,363 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 5,259 shares. Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 63,794 shares. California-based Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 17,970 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. 25,561 are owned by United Services Automobile Association. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5.32 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dana Inv holds 125,510 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 0.08% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 71,100 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 20,290 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney holds 0% or 64 shares. Alps Advsr has 0.04% invested in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 294,872 shares.

Federated Investors Inc increased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 1.20 million shares to 1.21M valued at $86.87M in 2018Q3. It also upped Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) stake by 1.19M shares and now owns 1.27M shares. National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) was raised too.

Analysts await Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $88.87 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.46% negative EPS growth.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.