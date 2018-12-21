Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 19.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,150 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.47 million, up from 210,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.91M shares traded or 214.03% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 42.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 24,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.34M shares traded or 68.19% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: Backing Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – FedEx’s Delivery Service Aimed at Extending Online Fulfillment Cut-Off Times – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx’s Management Doesn’t Think Amazon’s a Threat – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,448 shares to 123,049 shares, valued at $32.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,521 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 13. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 30 by Wolfe Research. Wood maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 2 with “Buy”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by UBS. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. As per Monday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. 1,160 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $281,124 were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 179,094 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Management Ltd reported 22,602 shares. Greenhaven Associate invested 10.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 121,893 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 38,510 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regal Inv Ltd Llc invested in 2,156 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tru Inv Advsr has invested 1.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 2,520 shares. Mariner Limited Company stated it has 12,110 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,350 shares. Mai Cap owns 1,788 shares. 93,346 were accumulated by Cohen And Steers. First Natl reported 0.07% stake. Td Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,608 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 310,200 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Thomasville Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 8,135 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% stake. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 371 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,809 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 3,299 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.77M shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 367,489 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 7,537 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 28 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 28 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, April 28. Robert W. Baird maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) rating on Thursday, October 26. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $99.0 target. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Friday, January 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 25.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 18,611 shares to 582,351 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider BISCHOPING GARY E JR sold $101,603. MOMSEN MAGNUS had sold 100 shares worth $11,021 on Thursday, October 4. The insider GUERTIN TIMOTHY E sold $1.11 million.