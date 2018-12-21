Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 62.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 149,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.72M, down from 239,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 1,018 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,865 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, down from 9,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.72. About 6.55 million shares traded or 197.94% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.07% or 9,937 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp has 5.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Martin Management Limited Liability Com owns 2,385 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 76,687 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Bokf Na reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moody Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 78,226 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Prentiss Smith & Com owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grimes & Communication has 6,520 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sunbelt Securities owns 4,088 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 23,000 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $356.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 8,000 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,455 are held by Patten Patten Incorporated Tn. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,874 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Miller Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,187 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1,080 are owned by Golub Group Inc Ltd. Spf Beheer Bv holds 319,332 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP holds 3,654 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 393,691 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,406 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 1,117 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 53,779 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.77% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 32,842 shares. 9,224 are owned by Fiera Capital Corp.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $55,968 activity. Griffith Susan Patricia had bought 1,000 shares worth $225,156 on Wednesday, October 17.