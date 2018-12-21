Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Upped Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Liquidity Services Has 1.52 Sentiment

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 40.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc acquired 141,608 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc holds 487,137 shares with $45.04 million value, up from 345,529 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $30.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 1,214 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 44 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 29 cut down and sold positions in Liquidity Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 21.23 million shares, up from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 12.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) stake by 208,710 shares to 28,475 valued at $2.32 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Centennial Resource Developmen stake by 659,871 shares and now owns 1.30M shares. Spdr S&P Oil&Gas Exploration & (XOP) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, October 18 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Evercore. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 23. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 19. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.05% or 21,510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated accumulated 0.12% or 1.18 million shares. The California-based Comml Bank Of The West has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 15,545 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Creative Planning accumulated 16,340 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 307,890 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 150 are held by Pittenger & Anderson. 68,702 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company holds 15,803 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cap Guardian Trust Communication holds 266,458 shares. First Natl Trust holds 15,664 shares. Moreover, First Business Svcs Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Macquarie Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 76,552 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. $243,000 worth of stock was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Thursday, November 8. ROCHE VINCENT sold $950,400 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Monday, July 2. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Hassett Joseph on Monday, August 27. The insider NOVICH NEIL S sold 7,500 shares worth $719,228. On Thursday, July 5 SICCHITANO KENTON J sold $685,411 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 7,210 shares. STATA RAY had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.01 million on Tuesday, August 28. $1.84 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Real Peter on Friday, August 31.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $185,396 activity.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 150,559 shares traded or 54.80% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has risen 43.39% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 10.94% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 938,579 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 302,342 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harber Asset Management Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 987,429 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 96,825 shares.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $225.92 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.