Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme (FALG) Declined -4.22% on Dec 21

Shares of Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme (EPA:FALG) last traded at 2.61, representing a move of -4.22%, or -0.115 per share, on volume of 30,797 shares. After opening the trading day at 2.645, shares of Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme traded in a close range. Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme currently has a total float of 17.10 million shares and on average sees 23,225 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 2.55 and high of 3.98.

French Stock Market: A European Prowess

France is not just all about the unparalleled gastronomic experience nor the beautiful destinations. It is also acknowledged for being one of Europe’s pride on the economic front. It is also a special market place for Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme. With a thriving corporate sector, France surely has an interesting economy as well.

France’s Equity Market

Euronext Paris, which was formerly known as Paris Bourse, is the main stock exchange in France. It is part of Euronext, a pan-European stock exchange across five European cities including Paris, London, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam.

Euronext was established on September 22, 2000, creating the first pan-European stock exchange from the merger of the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the Brussels Stock Exchange, and the Paris Bourse in an effort to leverage the European Union (EU) economy. In 2002, the Bolsa de Valores de Lisboa was integrated into the union, further strengthening one of Europe’s biggest stock exchanges.

Developing very quickly it helped many companies like Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme to find their investors. As of the first quarter of 2014, Euronext has a total market capitalization of €1.60 trillion with over 1,000 companies listed on it.

The leading indices on Euronext include PSI 20, Next 150, Euronext 100, CAC 40, BEL 20, AScX, AMX, and AEX.

CAC 40 is the index measuring the 40 most valuable companies listed on Euronext Paris. Unlike the leading index in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average— a price-weighted index, CAC 40 is a free-float modified capitalization-weighted index since December 1, 2003. Prior to this, its components are measured based on total market capitalization.

CAC 40 derives its name from an old automation system of Euronext Paris. Its base value of 1,000 has been set on December 31, 1987.

CAC 40 had recorded its all-time high 16 years ago, closing at 6,922.33 on September 4, 2000. It had an intraday high of 6,944.77 during the said session. On the other hand, its all-time low of 893.22 was last seen in January 1988. At present, CAC 40 is trading at around 4,000. And Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme is the part of this trading.

The components of CAC 40 are reviewed and determined every quarter by the Index Steering Committee. The reviews happen every third Friday of March, June, September, and December. Companies listed on Euronext Paris are ranked based on free-float market valuation and share turnover in the 12 months prior. Their weights are limited to 15% during review to prevent the occurrence of index heavyweight. From the top 100 companies, 40 companies will be picked to compose CAC 40.

Trading in France

France has one of the longest regular trading sessions in the world. Trading on Euronext Paris begins at 6:01 a.m. and ends at 7:59 p.m. The movement is in 0.50 increments. Among most brokers, the margin requirement is 2%. Meanwhile, the minimum trade size requirement is an index. Euro is the main currency on Euronext Paris.

France is one of the richest economies in Europe, which is why betting on its growth prospects is an ideal move for investors. CAC 40 lives up to global stock exchange standards that can truly reward meaningful investments. Some of investments go to the Fermentalg SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme directly.

Fermentalg Soci??t?? Anonyme, an industrial biotechnology company, produces and sells oils, proteins, and pigments derived from microalgae in France and internationally. The company has market cap of 44.63 million EUR. The Company’s products include DHA 350, an algal oil; DHA 550, a high DHA and low-saturated fat oil; PROT??ALG, a vegetarian ingredient; and natural pigments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves human and animal nutrition, and environment markets.