Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.20 million shares traded or 232.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 34.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 48,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 142,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 731,307 shares traded or 458.36% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 2.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.78, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold LION shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 1.02% more from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Management holds 0% or 271,799 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com holds 419 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 8,487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 128,761 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas reported 1,909 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 24,431 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 98,537 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 137,523 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 15,502 shares. Css Ltd Co Il stated it has 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 321,952 shares. 25,900 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 6,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 7,252 shares.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $11,997 activity.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Two Best Reasons IQ Stock Looks Like the Best Bet for China Bulls – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LION Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Fidelity Southern Corporation – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Mutual Funds to Buy for 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 32.14% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.28 per share. LION’s profit will be $10.10M for 16.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.28% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fidelity Southern Corp (NASDAQ:LION), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fidelity Southern Corp had 14 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on Friday, July 22 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Robert W. Baird maintained Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on Monday, October 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, April 19. Stephens maintained Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3 with “Buy”. Wood upgraded the shares of LION in report on Friday, July 22 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, May 18, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital by 86,325 shares to 651,150 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy Philip Morris International for Its 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philip Morris parent invests $2.4 billion in Cronos cannabis – New York Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Matinas BioPharma to Present at Biotech Showcase 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,892 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 4,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ajo Lp holds 3,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 252,861 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,875 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Greylin Mangement Inc owns 5,593 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management stated it has 29,206 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.69% or 50,000 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 21,485 shares. Halsey Associates Ct has invested 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability holds 10.30M shares. Chem Bancorp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 17,351 shares.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $376.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,487 shares to 4,495 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 95,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).