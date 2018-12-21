Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)

Fil Ltd decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 19.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fil Ltd sold 59,912 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Fil Ltd holds 243,007 shares with $16.10 million value, down from 302,919 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $26.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 1.12M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 9.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.76% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Unite Group PLC had 19 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 5 by Liberum Capital. As per Monday, October 8, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Monday, July 9. Numis Securities maintained the shares of UTG in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Add” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, October 8. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Liberum Capital. The stock of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by Peel Hunt. See The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 935.00 Maintain

05/12/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

18/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 935.00 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 New Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.78% or GBX 6.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 822.5. About 1.11 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Unite Group plc doing business as Unite Students, develops and operates student accommodation in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 2.17 billion GBP. It operates through Operations and Property divisions. It has a 7.48 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as The LDC Group plc and changed its name to The Unite Group plc in February 1999.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $325.10M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.41% EPS growth.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $29.85 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.04M was sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. The insider Santee David S sold $840,595. 2,408 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $158,928 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. $739,980 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Friday, November 30. On Tuesday, September 11 Manelis Michael L sold $45,501 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 670 shares. Kaufman Ian had sold 5,075 shares worth $343,831 on Monday, September 10. GEORGE ALAN W had sold 35,000 shares worth $2.37M.

Fil Ltd increased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 16,783 shares to 292,780 valued at $44.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 40,963 shares and now owns 142,198 shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, December 17. As per Tuesday, August 14, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $70 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $68 target.