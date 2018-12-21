TESSENDERLO GROUP NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) had an increase of 48.51% in short interest. TSDOF’s SI was 15,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 48.51% from 10,100 shares previously. It closed at $34.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fil Ltd increased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) stake by 63.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 340,213 shares as Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC)’s stock declined 20.55%. The Fil Ltd holds 873,120 shares with $26.05M value, up from 532,907 last quarter. Corporate Office Pptys Tr now has $2.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 750,031 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 19.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Since June 28, 2018, it had 11 insider buys, and 1 sale for $354,517 activity. HAWKINS PHILIP L bought $101,420 worth of stock or 4,500 shares. $24,002 worth of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was bought by BUDORICK STEPHEN E. Shares for $89,910 were sold by DENTON ROBERT L. 2,000 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) shares with value of $46,315 were bought by Trimberger Lisa G.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corporate Office Properties Trust declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “REIT breaks ground on Prince William County data centers – Washington Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Steve Budorick on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust gets new $800M credit line – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Steve Budorick on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Fil Ltd decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 10,275 shares to 49,564 valued at $4.37M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1.08M shares and now owns 13.22M shares. Steris Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold OFC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.32 million shares or 0.24% less from 103.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hexavest accumulated 0% or 4,122 shares. New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.04% or 10,877 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.63 million shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 64,790 shares. Victory Cap invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Synovus Fin Corp holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,631 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 73,322 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust Co reported 0% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.88% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 28,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 14,318 shares. Ameriprise owns 789,219 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More news for Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Luc Tack’s Picanol Group Continues To Hoard Cash – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Picanol: Luc Tack’s First Step Towards An Investment Empire – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 21, 2017 is yet another important article.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for food, agriculture, water management, and use and re-use of natural resources worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through three divisions: Agro, Bio-Valorization, and Industrial Solutions. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The Agro segment produces and markets crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.