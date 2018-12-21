Financial Advantage Has Cut Coty Cl A (COTY) Stake By $468,024; PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 22. JP Morgan maintained PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 14. JP Morgan downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) rating on Friday, September 21. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, October 24. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $28 New Target: $24 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $34 New Target: $24 Downgrade

18/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $28 Downgrade

10/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $32 New Target: $26 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $37.5 New Target: $28 Downgrade

14/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $30 Maintain

Financial Advantage Inc decreased Coty Inc Cl A (COTY) stake by 42.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Advantage Inc sold 39,002 shares as Coty Inc Cl A (COTY)’s stock declined 37.27%. The Financial Advantage Inc holds 52,828 shares with $664,000 value, down from 91,830 last quarter. Coty Inc Cl A now has $4.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 1.88M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 56.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.87% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – COTY – TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER A CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REPAY, REFINANCE INDEBTEDNESS UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Among 8 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Coty had 11 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Societe Generale. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 28 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8 to “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of COTY in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Thursday, August 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, August 16 to “Underperform”.

More news for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Coty Stock Plunged 21% in November – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s article titled: “The 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 for 2018 – GuruFocus.com” and published on December 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.32 per share. COTY’s profit will be $172.62 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $125.96 million activity. 2.60 million shares were bought by JAB Cosmetics B.V., worth $31.95 million on Friday, August 24. The insider Laubies Pierre bought $20.05 million. Singer Robert S bought $373,289 worth of stock or 45,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold COTY shares while 99 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 489.07 million shares or 0.58% more from 486.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 34,394 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 5.97M were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). New York-based Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 1.34 million are owned by Utd Services Automobile Association. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Fincl Advantage holds 52,828 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested in 0.01% or 59,367 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 133,816 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 299,700 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 24.84 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc, New York-based fund reported 17,036 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 670,854 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $144,800 activity. $144,800 worth of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 515,951 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 72,927 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.60M shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 20,364 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Company holds 573 shares. 22,543 are owned by Smith Salley. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Andra Ap reported 304,600 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 0.03% or 191,511 shares. Northern reported 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Omers Administration Corporation has 0.05% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 196,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 0.08% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 8.17M shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 11,077 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.