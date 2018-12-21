Southcross Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXE) had a decrease of 49.9% in short interest. SXE’s SI was 96,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 49.9% from 192,000 shares previously. With 99,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Southcross Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXE)’s short sellers to cover SXE’s short positions. The SI to Southcross Energy Partners L.P.’s float is 0.96%. The stock increased 9.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.235. About 3,972 shares traded. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) has declined 74.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.16% the S&P500. Some Historical SXE News: 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy Had Total Outstanding Debt of $530M at March 31; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Processed Gas Volumes Averaged 234 MMcf/d; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $15.1M; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 15/03/2018 Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Availability of the 2017 K-1 Tax Package; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Rev $156.6M

Financial Architects Inc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (FIS) stake by 574.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 5,111 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) (FIS)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 6,000 shares with $654,000 value, up from 889 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv (Call) now has $32.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 393,862 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.24 million. The firm also offers natural gas liquid fractionation and transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 45.48% less from 1.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) for 141,404 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 26,034 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Morgan Stanley invested in 24,281 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 18,400 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Retail Bank Of America De owns 311,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Finance Lc. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 102 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 21,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) for 123,500 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 45,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,203 shares. Gyroscope Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 3,142 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated reported 6,090 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 331 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Girard Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.43% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 22,385 shares. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 523,996 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 11,452 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Lc owns 1.94M shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Marshwinds Advisory reported 0.27% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cibc Mkts holds 69,751 shares. Motco accumulated 0.01% or 1,364 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Among 4 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info had 4 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. THOMPSON KATHLEEN T had sold 9,506 shares worth $1.02M on Tuesday, December 11. The insider HUGHES KEITH W sold $1.29M. 1,839 shares valued at $200,304 were sold by Stallings James B JR on Thursday, September 20. On Wednesday, September 19 JAMES STEPHAN A sold $2.61 million worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 23,922 shares. Shares for $1.91M were sold by HUNT DAVID K.