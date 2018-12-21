Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 29.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 822,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.21 million, up from 632,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 694,656 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 41.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 39,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.53 million, up from 94,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 31.20M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 0.65% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 664,155 shares. Cardinal Cap stated it has 126,567 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. 14,809 are owned by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Co. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 22,640 shares. 324,874 were reported by Hourglass Capital Ltd Company. Confluence Wealth Limited holds 10,205 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 45,428 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth. Moreover, Amarillo State Bank has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 760,702 shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 976,375 shares. Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 224,459 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. 316,439 are owned by Foundation Res Mngmt. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.97% or 72,729 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40 target in Friday, December 15 report. As per Thursday, February 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Argus Research maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 15 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/17/2018: DCAR, SPI, CSIQ, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cisco’s (CSCO) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,261 shares to 202,132 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,533 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. The insider Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30 million. Goeckeler David had sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00M on Tuesday, September 18. $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52M was sold by BHATT PRAT. 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20 million.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $10.24 million activity. 4,923 Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) shares with value of $444,804 were sold by POPE MICHAEL W. Lokuge Ishantha had sold 6,260 shares worth $384,289. MENON SATISH sold $292,405 worth of stock or 3,980 shares. LAYNEY TRACY sold $145,821 worth of stock. Another trade for 52,017 shares valued at $4.66M was sold by ARNOLD SCOTT. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA also sold $91,563 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Wednesday, August 15.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why is Shutterfly (SFLY) Up 12.8% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TWTR, SFLY, FSLR – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Shutterfly Launches Two New Categories: Kids and Pets – Business Wire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Soars to a 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 10% – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Fine Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $1.72B and $790.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 826,631 shares to 116,586 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA).