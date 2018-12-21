First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 5,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $543,000, down from 16,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 679,299 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00M, down from 56,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 2.83 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mufg Americas stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kj Harrison & Incorporated has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3.22 million are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Moreover, 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru owns 14,650 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barclays Plc holds 0.35% or 5.32 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7.19M shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services accumulated 1.97% or 48,592 shares. Tekla Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 492,078 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 5.55 million shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold $4.88M. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. RAPP EDWARD J bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na, which manages about $392.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,170 shares to 11,747 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30. SunTrust maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, October 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $66.0 target. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 7. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 29,889 shares to 86,436 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 47,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $194,798 activity. 2,890 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) shares with value of $150,136 were sold by Giacomin Jon L.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.74M for 10.38 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Weatherly Asset Lp invested in 0.09% or 8,016 shares. Moreover, Baupost Gp Limited Liability Co Ma has 1.97% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4.74 million shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Co Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 15,387 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 6,518 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sei invested 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Oakworth Cap accumulated 435 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 883 shares. Capital Int invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 137,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 46 shares.

