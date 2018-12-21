Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. TBNK’s SI was 40,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 39,900 shares previously. With 11,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s short sellers to cover TBNK’s short positions. The SI to Territorial Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.58%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 13,320 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 11.57% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stake by 44.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 8,700 shares as Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)’s stock rose 25.17%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 10,650 shares with $500,000 value, down from 19,350 last quarter. Spirit Airlines Inc now has $3.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 168,202 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 40.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: TRASM FOR 1Q ESTIMATED AT 8.37C VS 8.58C Y/Y; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES: CASM EX-FUEL FOR 1Q EXPECTED DOWN ABOUT 5% Y/Y

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k) – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GM to respond by Jan 7 to Canada union proposals to save Ontario plant – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Hikes Q4 TRASM Projection, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walgreens’ cost-cut plans aim to save more than $1 bln annually – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SaaS Strength Couldn’t Save CalAmp This Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 22 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 16. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $64 target in Friday, October 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The stock of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan downgraded Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) rating on Tuesday, October 30. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $59 target. Imperial Capital maintained Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) rating on Thursday, October 11. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $72 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, December 3. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Tuesday, August 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 72.33 million shares or 6.11% less from 77.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 44,220 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,342 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 124,312 shares. Teewinot Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 342,237 shares or 5.18% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 1.86M shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 25,200 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,245 shares. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.63% or 70,031 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 15,907 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 6.46M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 30,635 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 95,980 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 995,509 shares.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 60.27% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $79.87 million for 11.90 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.41% negative EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $532,088 activity. 750 shares were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D, worth $48,488. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $122,220 was made by Bendoraitis John A. on Thursday, December 13. Villa Laurie had sold 1,400 shares worth $71,106 on Tuesday, October 30. $27,106 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was sold by Wiggins Rocky on Tuesday, September 11.

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:TBNK – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Territorial Savings Bank declares special cash dividend – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Territorial Savings Bank Announces Bonuses for Employees – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Territorial Savings Bank donates $100K to UH for medical student scholarship – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $234.92 million. The firm offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.47 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 6 investors sold Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.14 million shares or 1.40% less from 4.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 11,100 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 20 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 53,437 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 418,656 shares in its portfolio. Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,050 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 40,005 shares stake. Sei Com holds 8,751 shares. 48,555 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd. Bailard Inc owns 23,400 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 0.17% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 113,916 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 62,719 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt stated it has 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 28,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 7,800 shares.