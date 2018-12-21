Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.36, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 54 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 46 decreased and sold their stock positions in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated. The active investment managers in our database reported: 3.28 million shares, down from 3.45 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 30 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 0.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 10,127 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 9.29%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 16.77M shares with $814.02 million value, up from 16.76M last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $33.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 64,533 shares to 827,342 valued at $45.98M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 465,950 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) was reduced too.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider QUBEIN NIDO R sold $141,790. Graney Patrick C III had bought 4,200 shares worth $199,747 on Thursday, December 6. HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 829 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi stated it has 420 shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested in 4.28% or 92,788 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt holds 0.31% or 57,920 shares. Gideon Cap Inc owns 16,108 shares. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 820,035 shares. 19,447 are owned by Mitchell Capital Mngmt. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 919,470 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.11% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pinnacle Holdings Lc reported 1,443 shares stake. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd owns 218,746 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Limited Liability invested in 16,114 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 310,765 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bragg Advsr reported 50,680 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BB\u0026T had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Friday, October 19 report. FBR Capital maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Friday, July 20. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated for 155,488 shares. Macroview Investment Management Llc owns 433 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pdt Partners Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 19,342 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,750 shares.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $187.1. About 21,398 shares traded. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) has declined 2.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52

