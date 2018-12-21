First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 330,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.21 million, down from 341,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 11.69M shares traded or 61.20% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 36,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 7,703 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA to reboot 510(k) process for devices – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Expect Diagnostics And Medical Devices Business To Drive Abbott’s Near-Term Earnings Growth – Forbes” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Laboratories’ Pipeline Positioned To Produce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 21.10 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upgrading Starbucks On Negative Sentiment, Stock Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Without Howard Schultz Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Launches Virtual Store In China; To Roll Out Nitro In All U.S. Stores – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Stock Still Has a Strong Growth Story Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLY, HD, NKE, SBUX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.