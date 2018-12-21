First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 5.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 5,000 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 88,963 shares with $7.54 million value, down from 93,963 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $116.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 8.71% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $73.41. About 11.92M shares traded or 50.45% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points

Stein Mart Inc (SMRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.98, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 15 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 23 sold and decreased stakes in Stein Mart Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.61 million shares, down from 6.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stein Mart Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2018: W,GPIC,SKY,SMRT – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/28/2018: GPIC,SKY,SMRT – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Stein Mart, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stein Mart Selects James B. Brown as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.0057 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1257. About 36,812 shares traded. Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) has declined 3.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SMRT News: 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – EXPECT H1 2018 OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN EXCESS OF $8 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Bohan Showcases Fashion, Savings and Fun in New Campaign for Stein Mart; 23/05/2018 – STEIN MART 2Q EPS 16C; 16/04/2018 – Stein Mart May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 5 Years; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART INC SEES GROSS PROFIT EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Stein Mart Raises 1H Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Stein Mart Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart Closes on New $50 Million Term Loan; 14/03/2018 – Stein Mart 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – STEIN MART – ENTERED INTO NEW $50 MLN TERM LOAN WITH GORDON BROTHERS FINANCE COMPANY

Sunbelt Securities Inc. holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Stein Mart, Inc. for 341,198 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 500,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 301,000 shares. The Florida-based Augustine Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Stein Mart, Inc. operates as a retailer that provides fashion merchandise products and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.86 million. It offers fashion apparel for women and men, as well as accessories, shoes, and home fashions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $67,995 activity.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S.. Campion Andrew sold $8.24M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29. The insider Krane Hilary K sold $3.06 million. SPRUNK ERIC D had sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86 million. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million.

Among 19 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Nike had 28 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 22 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, August 20 to “Positive”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Nomura maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 19 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: A Killer Quarter Eases Short-Term Concerns – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Potential Rally in Stocks Seems to Be Kept in Check by Worries About Govt. Shutdown, Fed – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acropolis Invest Ltd Com invested in 12,415 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 13,960 shares. 14,669 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Com. reported 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prescott Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,150 shares. Bluestein R H & Communications has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 1.11 million shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 0.12% or 6,979 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Freestone Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Signaturefd has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Corp In has invested 0.79% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Element Cap Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 3,089 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 136,443 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).