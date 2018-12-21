First Merchants Has Lowered United Parcel Service Com (UPS) Stake; Daktronics Has 1.24 Sentiment

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 56 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 45 reduced and sold stakes in Daktronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 23.50 million shares, down from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Daktronics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 36 New Position: 20.

First Merchants Corp decreased United Parcel Service Com (UPS) stake by 34.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. United Parcel Service Com now has $80.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $93.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.62. About 189,563 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) has declined 9.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $341.84 million. It operates through five divisions: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. It has a 122.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. for 362,886 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 140,395 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.41% invested in the company for 166,537 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 247,050 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $261,289 activity.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 15.57% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.67 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 12.17 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218. $304,858 worth of stock was sold by Barber James J. on Monday, August 20.