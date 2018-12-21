Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 92.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 42,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75 million, down from 46,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $825.53. About 245,628 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $152.85. About 45.04 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Capital invested 0.48% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). North Star Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 55 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 4,806 shares. Community Fincl Ser Grp Llc holds 500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Yorktown And Rech reported 0.1% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.3% or 30,205 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management reported 1.16% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ameritas Prns Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 485 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 194,178 shares. Profund Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 1,481 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 4,278 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 4,863 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $78.15 million activity. RHODES WILLIAM C III had sold 23,700 shares worth $18.49 million on Thursday, September 27. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $2.65M was sold by MCKENNA WILLIAM ANDREW. 590 shares valued at $524,286 were sold by HURTADO DOMINGO on Thursday, December 13. $505,821 worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares were sold by Daniele Philip B.. 13,500 shares valued at $11.75M were sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. $7.22M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares were sold by PLEAS CHARLES III.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $40.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 7 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer upgraded the shares of AZO in report on Monday, October 5 to “Outperform” rating. Guggenheim initiated AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 22. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 10. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $790 target in Thursday, March 1 report.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone: Post-Earnings Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: The Potential Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone, Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone Shouldn’t Be Making New Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone: The Market Is Missing The Big Picture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2018.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Doubling Of Services Revenue To $100 Billion – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gain Exposure To Apple Through Berkshire Hathaway – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple – More Downside Into 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by S&P Research. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital given on Wednesday, October 26. Gabelli initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by UBS. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report.