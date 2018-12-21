First National Trust Co Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Position By $531,523; M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Had 2 Bulls

First National Trust Co decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 15.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First National Trust Co sold 12,361 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 6.45%. The First National Trust Co holds 69,035 shares with $3.01M value, down from 81,396 last quarter. Southern Co now has $47.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 2.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared

Among 4 analysts covering M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. M.D.C. Holdings had 7 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Thursday, October 25 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Wedbush. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MDC in report on Friday, July 13 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. See M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $32 Maintain

02/11/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34 New Target: $31 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33 New Target: $31 Upgrade

21/09/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $38 New Target: $32 Downgrade

02/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $34 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 Upgrade

13/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $21.5 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.07 million shares or 1.93% more from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 49,307 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,408 shares stake. Smith Graham & Company Invest Advisors L P reported 345,460 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pacifica Capital Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 327,054 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 57,662 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Prudential Financial stated it has 108,787 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 66,560 shares. 7,945 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs L P. Mason Street Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 13,378 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 12,516 shares.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 127,132 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has declined 12.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Richmond American Homes Named 2019 Silver Award Recipient for Best Design Center – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Richmond American Joins Sought-After Sorrel Ranch Communities in Aurora – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Opening Events for Two New Phoenix Communities – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s homebuilding activities include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. It has a 8.85 P/E ratio. The firm conducts its homebuilding activities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. MIZEL LARRY A sold $650,400 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $653,400 were sold by Berman Michael A.

First National Trust Co increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,272 shares to 133,737 valued at $8.60M in 2018Q3. It also upped Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,094 shares and now owns 69,651 shares. Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 54.90% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SO’s profit will be $236.64 million for 49.90 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -79.82% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com published article titled: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool”, Seekingalpha.com published: “NIO: Is ES6 The Game Changer? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Stocks Have Sold-Off So Steeply In December – Forbes” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eii Capital Mgmt reported 1,589 shares. Rockland Trust has 126,224 shares. Bartlett & Com Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Welch Forbes Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc owns 226,587 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wealthtrust holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd invested in 0.99% or 249,846 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Management invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 140,066 are held by Wade G W And. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.4% or 195,540 shares. 1,782 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 7,111 shares or 0.11% of the stock.