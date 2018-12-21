Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.21. About 161,659 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp (LPX) by 16.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 15,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,156 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, down from 99,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 868,604 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 20.73% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 23,186 shares to 12,272 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,337 shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, October 14 with “Strong Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Wednesday, December 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $145.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of LOGM in report on Friday, August 28 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 16 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Outperform” on Friday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Sunday, October 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $140.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr holds 0.02% or 620,438 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 129,149 shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.15% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 12,711 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Company holds 3,616 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks accumulated 95,453 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Icon Advisers holds 70,983 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 205,994 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 1,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Davis & Com has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 250 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,636 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: inTEST, LogMeIn, PC-Tel, CSG and Vipshop – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Could Be Google Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 355,414 shares to 546,941 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Parks Inc Ca (NYSE:PSB) by 19,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold LPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 126.08 million shares or 0.43% less from 126.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% or 711,816 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.05 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.18% or 372,275 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 159,906 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Clinton Group Inc Inc invested 0.18% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Illinois-based Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Bailard holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 22,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 4,754 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.04% or 582,637 shares. Moreover, Girard Prtn Ltd has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 727 shares. Strs Ohio owns 61,000 shares.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 54.79% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.73 per share. LPX’s profit will be $46.58 million for 16.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,042 shares valued at $373,302 was made by Southern William Bradley on Thursday, September 13. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Gottung Lizanne C sold $204,750. Sherman Neil had sold 7,430 shares worth $235,828.