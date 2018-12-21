Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 241 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Fishman Jay A Ltd holds 17,835 shares with $35.72 billion value, down from 18,076 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $702.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $23.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1437.33. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group

TEMBO GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TBGPF) had an increase of 29.03% in short interest. TBGPF’s SI was 12,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 29.03% from 9,300 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 7 days are for TEMBO GOLD CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:TBGPF)’s short sellers to cover TBGPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0134 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tembo Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. The company has market cap of $1.81 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 38 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 110 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp. in September 2011.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 65.57 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 15,700 shares to 266,846 valued at $7.86 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Macquarie Infrastructure Co (NYSE:MIC) stake by 210,325 shares and now owns 229,340 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

