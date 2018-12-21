Harvard Management Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2271.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc bought 314,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 328,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.06M, up from 13,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 32.26 million shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 15/05/2018 – WhatsApp rolls out new group chat features; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is still reeling from reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal information of more than 50 million Facebook users; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 121.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 8,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $655,000, up from 6,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.37. About 446,577 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $204.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,118 shares to 2,787 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Harvard Management Co Inc, which manages about $392.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aduro Biotech Inc by 625,926 shares to 640,595 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Com accumulated 406,286 shares. S&Co invested in 0.31% or 16,715 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,220 shares. Choate Inv Advisors reported 3,860 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp New York reported 39,785 shares. 74,766 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership. 5 were reported by Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc. First stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 29,756 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Security Tru reported 13,257 shares. Baskin Fincl owns 80,174 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 160,500 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

