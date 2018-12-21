Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.89 million, down from 10,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $453.48. About 361,903 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 32.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,114 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.73M, down from 69,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $179.03. About 266,991 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105000 target in Friday, July 21 report. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, November 16. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $490.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $601 target. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 13 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 1 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.07M for 45.90 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $662.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,370 shares to 15,728 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. Brogna Salvatore also sold $1.13M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3. $500,000 worth of stock was sold by Johnson Amal M on Tuesday, October 23. 1,100 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $548,103. Shares for $1.31 million were sold by BARRATT CRAIG H. 225 shares were sold by SMITH LONNIE M, worth $121,509 on Wednesday, November 7. 350 shares were sold by RUBASH MARK J, worth $196,000.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, January 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Thursday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 19 by Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.06M for 17.55 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.