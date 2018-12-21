British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 156.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 212,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82 million, up from 135,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 4.02M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has declined 7.60% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30 million, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 888,411 shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KIM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 350.83 million shares or 1.56% more from 345.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Heitman Real Estate Securities Lc holds 1.65 million shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 47,197 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 16,078 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 1,610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 26,404 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Foundry Prns Lc invested 0.29% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. Bluecrest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Parametric Port Associate Llc invested in 0.03% or 2.03 million shares. Wendell David Associate Inc accumulated 12,650 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 38,734 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 78,556 shares to 63,938 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 97,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,351 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Among 22 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Kimco Realty had 59 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, December 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Monday, August 24. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Thursday, August 25. Citigroup maintained Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) rating on Monday, November 13. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $20.5 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 11 by JP Morgan. Argus Research upgraded Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on Friday, November 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, September 11. The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 22.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 20,635 shares to 392,057 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,810 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, August 5. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of FLT in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 15 by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. On Wednesday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 147,591 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Leuthold Gru Lc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 26,501 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 24,370 shares. Atria Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 2,066 shares. Cibc World Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,215 shares. Adage Capital Partners Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 162,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Inc reported 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 16,328 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 551,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.5% or 314,956 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).