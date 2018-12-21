Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.27 million, down from 260,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 2.56 million shares traded or 133.20% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A (ANF) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,575 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $350.06M, down from 17,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.54% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 2.94M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 7.20% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Abercrombie’s holiday comps rise for the first time in five years; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ind: 22.00-24.00 Last 21.35; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on June 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie has been trimming its store fleet in malls as more shoppers opt to buy clothes online; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 35,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14,018 shares. Fred Alger owns 1.27M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 85,149 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Group Lp has 0.27% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 155,320 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Principal Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 226,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 9.82 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orleans Mngmt La holds 1.61% or 38,225 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 775 shares. 41,085 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. C M Bidwell And Limited invested 0.24% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% stake.

Among 13 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. FLIR Systems had 32 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Needham. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Imperial Capital. The company was initiated on Friday, October 7 by Seaport Global Securities. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by Stephens. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, February 23 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Video Surveillance market to Reach $105.99 billion by 2026 and How New Technology will Play Key Role; DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC: DIRV), FLIR Systems, Honeywell and Panasonic Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Flir Systems (FLIR) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “FLIR Introduces Raymarine Element Series with Lifelike Sonar Imaging – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For FLIR Systems (FLIR) – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermal Imaging Market Outlook to 2023 – FLIR Systems, Fortive, Axis Communications, Seek Thermal, and Selex ES are Key Players – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.01 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 62,900 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $29.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oritani Finl Corp Del (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $8.08 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by LEWIS EARL R on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $2.67 million were sold by FRANK JEFFREY on Friday, September 7.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $39,439 activity. $771,400 worth of stock was sold by Andersen Stacia J.P. on Wednesday, June 20.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $276.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 3,045 shares to 5,289 shares, valued at $477.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd F by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. ANF’s profit will be $71.13M for 3.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 227.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors bid down retail stocks – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 11/29: (ANF) (TECD) (YETI) Higher; (EXPR) (PIXY) (TLYS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dollar Tree Issues Weak Guidance – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Abercrombie & Fitch Survive A Revenue Decline? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), 6 have Buy rating, 9 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had 127 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Argus Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ANF in report on Friday, September 22 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 25 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on Thursday, August 31 to “Hold” rating. As per Saturday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Wunderlich. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 30 with “Sector Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.