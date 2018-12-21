Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) had an increase of 63.14% in short interest. THS’s SI was 9.98 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 63.14% from 6.12 million shares previously. With 1.45M avg volume, 7 days are for Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS)’s short sellers to cover THS’s short positions. The SI to Treehouse Foods Inc’s float is 19.38%. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 206,246 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 4.02% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) stake by 32.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 389,815 shares as Activision Blizzard (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 1.58 million shares with $131.50 million value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Activision Blizzard now has $35.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 4.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold TreeHouse Foods, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.17 million shares or 4.15% more from 56.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.83% or 54,433 shares. Champlain Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 3.29M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 37,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 877 were reported by Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Art Llc owns 49,611 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,200 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 54,595 shares. South Dakota Council reported 71,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 154,939 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Northern Corp stated it has 437,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 116 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Treehouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Friday, August 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Susquehanna. JP Morgan upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) on Friday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ascena Retail Climbs On Upbeat Q1 Results; Destination Maternity Shares Drop – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Eclipse Resources, DISH Network, Navigant Consulting, TreeHouse Foods, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and Party City Holdco â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Volume drops sharply at TreeHouse Foods – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods to close Omaha office – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $191,376 activity. $191,376 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was sold by ONeill Thomas Emmet III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alphaone Ser Lc holds 29,000 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 2.94 million were reported by Schwab Charles Invest Management. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co reported 0.23% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd invested in 270,979 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 126,000 shares. Next Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has 8.44 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 117,668 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 2.33 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 360,000 were accumulated by Bridger Management Limited. 54,801 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.36 million activity. 19,761 shares were sold by ZACCONI RICCARDO, worth $1.36M.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Activision-Blizzard A Buy Down 45%? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Is It Time to Pull the Trigger on ATVI Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision (ATVI) Hosts New Season of CWL in Las Vegas – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 31. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 6 by JP Morgan.