Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,161 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.03 million, down from 115,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 761,493 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 12.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 245,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.21M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 749,797 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. Molnar Paul sold $638,183 worth of stock. Pantermuehl Russell also sold $133,438 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares. Hollis Michael L. also sold $644,250 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.56 per share. FANG’s profit will be $285.50 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.57 per share. DISH’s profit will be $303.99M for 10.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 16 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.25 million activity. Khemka Vivek sold $10,471 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Thursday, July 5.

