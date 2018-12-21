Fmr Upped By $6.59 Million Its Ebix (EBIX) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)

Among 6 analysts covering AVEVA Group PLC (LON:AVV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AVEVA Group PLC had 14 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, December 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 12. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 19 by Numis Securities. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Monday, September 17. Barclays Capital upgraded AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) on Thursday, September 20 to “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Tuesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. See AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) latest ratings:

Ebix Inc now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 258,150 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 38.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.37% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.17% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2338. About 207,053 shares traded. AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AVEVA Group plc develops and markets engineering, design, and information management software in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company has market cap of 3.77 billion GBP. It also provides product support and training services. It has a 89.58 P/E ratio. The firm sells software products directly to end users, as well as indirectly through resellers.

Another recent and important AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “Schneider Electric CEO Envisions ‘Multi-Local’ Pathways For $40B Energy Management Giant – Forbes” on December 17, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of EBIX in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating.