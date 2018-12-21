Chuys Holdings Inc (CHUY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.55, from 1.73 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 59 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 50 sold and reduced equity positions in Chuys Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 17.09 million shares, down from 17.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chuys Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 2600% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 4,030 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 4,185 shares with $701,000 value, up from 155 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $84.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 2.27 million shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 81,373 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) has declined 17.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY)

Analysts await Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. CHUY’s profit will be $2.03M for 38.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $309.51 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. for 471,608 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 194,000 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 0.95% invested in the company for 225,302 shares. The Connecticut-based Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 465,029 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. ROBO JAMES L also sold $3.07M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, September 5. $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1. $6.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr on Thursday, December 6. $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by Sieving Charles E. Kelliher Joseph T sold $1.39M worth of stock or 8,035 shares. CUTLER PAUL I sold 7,639 shares worth $1.32M. Silagy Eric E sold 17,000 shares worth $2.92 million.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, September 21 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Howard Weil. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Outperform” rating.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Vanguard World Fd (MGK) stake by 16,819 shares to 52,628 valued at $6.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (KIE) stake by 31,509 shares and now owns 283 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.