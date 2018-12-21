Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 20,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,206 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.18 million, down from 476,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.12. About 65.19M shares traded or 70.60% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 50,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,854 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20 million, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 38.60 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF ABOUT $7.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 01/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Credit Canada Tap of 2020 FRN, New 5Y Fixed; 19/03/2018 – Bill Shea: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Floorplan Master Owner Tr A Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Train Station in Corktown; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT; 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 30. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Outperform” on Friday, July 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Neutral” on Friday, August 7. As per Monday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 14 to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford Truck Sales Slow – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Earnings: What Comes Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Ford Stock Easily Could Reclaim Its Value in the New Year – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It Is Finally Time To Buy Ford Motor Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Ride Reduced China Import Tax (NYSE:F)(NYSE:GM)(NASDAQ:TSLA) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 6.12M shares. Jnba Advsr has 4,971 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aull And Monroe Management has 102,000 shares. Naples Advsr Lc holds 104,839 shares. Next Finance Group Inc stated it has 261,858 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,148 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.12% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 101,281 shares. 21,321 are held by Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc). Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 537,910 shares. Aldebaran Fin reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 491,253 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,330 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 7.66M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 679,640 shares. 36.66 million were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $98,890 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Thursday, August 2.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 66,017 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 11,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,765 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft overtakes Apple as most valuable U.S. company – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Takes a Shellacking on Latest Data Sharing Scandal – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/19/2018: JBL, MU, BB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T had sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M on Friday, August 31. 20,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of stock or 118,000 shares. 203,418 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huntington State Bank invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hirtle Callaghan & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 33,400 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,058 shares. Covington Advsrs Inc reported 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2.05% or 3.27 million shares in its portfolio. Somerset Group Limited Liability Com invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Asset holds 973,813 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.92% or 30,241 shares. Stack Fin Management Incorporated invested in 6.67% or 536,057 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Capital Incorporated owns 198,582 shares. Moore Management Lp reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Management, Maryland-based fund reported 397,653 shares. Merian Global (Uk) holds 1.06% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.50 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.