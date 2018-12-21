Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 10.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $419.49 million, down from 5.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.16. About 1.56 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 26.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 54.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 96,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,698 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.45 million, down from 177,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 3.49 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

Among 38 analysts covering Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortinet Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of FTNT in report on Friday, February 3 to “Overweight” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Thursday, July 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, January 29. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, June 1 report. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Thursday, August 2. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $68 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 91,645 shares to 622,845 shares, valued at $21.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 29,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Over 50 Fortinet Security Fabric Solutions Earn the US Department of Defense’s Endorsement for Its Approved Product List Certification – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet: Weighing The Bullish And Bearish Arguments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortinet Introduces New Security Automation Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.82 million for 56.35 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 150,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $126.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Among 24 analysts covering Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein Inc. had 60 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, September 12. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast on Tuesday, December 6 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 22. Credit Suisse maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) rating on Tuesday, November 28. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of HSIC in report on Friday, September 15 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 4 by Leerink Swann.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 14.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.97 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $169.20 million for 17.38 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold HSIC shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Girard Prns Ltd has 140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piershale Financial Grp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 2,606 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund accumulated 0.05% or 2,892 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Td Asset Mgmt owns 169,484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Next Fincl, a Texas-based fund reported 1,208 shares. Amg National Commercial Bank holds 31,435 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset owns 6,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 60,923 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 537,432 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 712 were reported by Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 67,778 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott Gru Ltd Liability, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,200 shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.60 million activity. Shares for $1.90M were sold by PALADINO STEVEN. On Friday, November 30 the insider McKinley David sold $738,655.